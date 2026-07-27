Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires 9,873 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,079 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 2.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings in RTX were worth $28,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after acquiring an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after purchasing an additional 105,069 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock worth $3,998,155,000 after purchasing an additional 625,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,626,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE RTX opened at $213.09 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.61 and a 12 month high of $214.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.50.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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