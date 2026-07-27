Clough Capital Partners L P Has $35.50 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,741 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 27,460 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 3.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $35,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.2%

DHI stock opened at $146.49 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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