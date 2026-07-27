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Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $23.47 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
United Parcel Service logo with Transportation background
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Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,535 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $23,467,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $114.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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