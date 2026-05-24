Clune & Associates LTD. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,874 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Intel Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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