CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,481,323 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.69% of CME Group worth $677,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in CME Group by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in CME Group by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $305.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $291.23 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.17 and a twelve month high of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.37%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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