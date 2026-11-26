Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 144,102 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $31,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,932 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard Siegel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,021,519. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence Duffy sold 27,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total value of $8,358,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,971,779.94. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,366 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Top CME Group Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about CME:

Positive Sentiment: CME Group set a daily record of 71.5 million contracts, driven by strong interest-rate trading amid market volatility. Higher activity may boost transaction revenue and demonstrates demand for CME’s markets. CME Group sets new daily volume record

CME Group set a daily record of 71.5 million contracts, driven by strong interest-rate trading amid market volatility. Higher activity may boost transaction revenue and demonstrates demand for CME’s markets. Positive Sentiment: Strong first-day volumes in CME’s European dairy contracts offer an encouraging early signal for its product expansion. Separately, prediction markets may present a longer-term opportunity to grow event-based trading and revenue, though that potential is not yet a reported financial result. European dairy volumes announcement Prediction markets growth opportunity

Strong first-day volumes in CME’s European dairy contracts offer an encouraging early signal for its product expansion. Separately, prediction markets may present a longer-term opportunity to grow event-based trading and revenue, though that potential is not yet a reported financial result. Negative Sentiment: Two insiders disclosed share sales: executive Derek Sammann sold 5,200 shares and director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000. The transactions could weigh modestly on sentiment, although insider sales alone do not establish a negative view of the company’s prospects. Sammann SEC filing Suskind SEC filing

CME Group Stock Up 0.8%

CME Group stock opened at $311.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $291.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.23. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.31 and a twelve month high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Weiss Ratings upgraded CME Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $337.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CME Group from $315.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $286.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $314.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

CME Group operates derivatives marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers of futures and options contracts. Its markets cover interest rates, stock indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural products, energy and metals, serving businesses and investors seeking to manage risk or gain exposure to these markets. The company operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade, New York Mercantile Exchange and Commodity Exchange. It also provides clearing services through CME Clearing, along with market data and other related services.

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