Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 431,137 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CME Group worth $83,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compass Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $281.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on CME Group from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $337.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $314.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 5,200 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $1,622,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,959,406.90. The trade was a 29.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Siegel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $606,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,021,519. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 67,366 shares of company stock worth $20,203,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $317.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. The company's fifty day moving average is $292.30 and its 200 day moving average is $282.28. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.31 and a 52 week high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.66%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group operates derivatives marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers of futures and options contracts. Its markets cover interest rates, stock indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural products, energy and metals, serving businesses and investors seeking to manage risk or gain exposure to these markets. The company operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Chicago Board of Trade, New York Mercantile Exchange and Commodity Exchange. It also provides clearing services through CME Clearing, along with market data and other related services.

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