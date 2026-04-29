CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,501,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.36% of CMS Energy worth $2,844,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $358,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,149,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $157,437,000 after purchasing an additional 276,476 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,824,470 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $133,661,000 after purchasing an additional 363,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,112 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $109,159,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $99,429,000 after purchasing an additional 980,733 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CMS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.54%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.59%.

More CMS Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting CMS Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — CMS reported $1.13 EPS vs. $1.11 consensus and revenue jumped to $2.73B (y/y growth ~11.6%), which shows demand and margin strength. This is the primary driver of the stock move. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — CMS reported $1.13 EPS vs. $1.11 consensus and revenue jumped to $2.73B (y/y growth ~11.6%), which shows demand and margin strength. This is the primary driver of the stock move. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management boosted its capital expenditure plan to support rising power demand and grid investment, signaling revenue/cash-flow drivers over coming years (growth-investment narrative). Read More.

Management boosted its capital expenditure plan to support rising power demand and grid investment, signaling revenue/cash-flow drivers over coming years (growth-investment narrative). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance was reaffirmed at $3.83–$3.90 (roughly in line with the Street), so while guidance is stable it doesn’t materially exceed expectations. Investors will watch execution against that range. Read More.

FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance was reaffirmed at $3.83–$3.90 (roughly in line with the Street), so while guidance is stable it doesn’t materially exceed expectations. Investors will watch execution against that range. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary/earnings call transcript is available; executives struck a confident tone on growth but emphasized capital allocation choices — useful for understanding timing of rate cases and spend. Read More.

Management commentary/earnings call transcript is available; executives struck a confident tone on growth but emphasized capital allocation choices — useful for understanding timing of rate cases and spend. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Funding and leverage risks — analysts and commentary highlighted that higher capex raises financing needs and exposes the company to execution/funding risk (debt levels and cost of capital will be watched). This is a key risk that could pressure the stock if costs or rate recovery slip. Read More.

Funding and leverage risks — analysts and commentary highlighted that higher capex raises financing needs and exposes the company to execution/funding risk (debt levels and cost of capital will be watched). This is a key risk that could pressure the stock if costs or rate recovery slip. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Weather/storm-related headwinds and regulatory timing (rate relief uncertainty) remain potential near-term drags on results and earnings visibility. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.70 per share, with a total value of $153,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $212,382.30. The trade was a 260.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total value of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,528,514.10. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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