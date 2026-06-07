CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.17.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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