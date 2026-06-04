CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,443 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 228,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.19% of CMS Energy worth $39,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Further Reading

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