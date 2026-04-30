CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Holdings Decreased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,817 shares of the company's stock after selling 129,447 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.82%.CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 89.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. iA Financial set a $13.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $12.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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