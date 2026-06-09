CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,173 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 123,873 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company's stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 938,035 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,456 shares of the company's stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNH Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNH Industrial wasn't on the list.

While CNH Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here