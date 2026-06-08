CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 186.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,961,457 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,227,143 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of CNH Industrial worth $45,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 551,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 123,873 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 919,292 shares of the company's stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 286,020 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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