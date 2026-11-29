State Street Corp lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,163,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,150,530 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.50% of CNO Financial Group worth $220,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 6,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $360,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,879,998.12. This trade represents a 16.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Karen J. Detoro sold 9,374 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $515,382.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,432,865. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,995 shares of company stock worth $2,641,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised CNO Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings raised CNO Financial Group from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.33.

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CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.80. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. CNO Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that provides life and health insurance, annuities, and related financial products. Its businesses focus primarily on serving middle-income Americans, including older adults and people approaching retirement. The company operates through brands including Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. Products and services include life insurance, supplemental health coverage, Medicare-related insurance, and retirement products, distributed through agents and direct-to-consumer channels.

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