State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX - Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,321,088 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 6,994,344 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.82% of CNX Resources worth $259,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,689,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,949,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 192.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 924,662 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,374,000 after purchasing an additional 608,386 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 725,765 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 89,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised CNX Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $35.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $36.18 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources is an independent natural gas company focused on exploring for, developing and producing natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. Its operations are concentrated in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, with additional coalbed methane operations in Virginia. The company's primary product is natural gas, which it supplies to energy markets and customers through third-party transportation and marketing arrangements. CNX also works to improve the efficiency of its operations and reduce emissions associated with natural gas production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNX Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNX Resources wasn't on the list.

While CNX Resources currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report