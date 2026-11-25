Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,604 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,209,046 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP's holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $88,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,523,287 shares of the company's stock worth $14,594,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,958,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,735,058,000 after buying an additional 1,939,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,354,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,954,523,000 after buying an additional 162,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,053,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,361,198,000 after buying an additional 2,439,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 15,272,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,223,000 after buying an additional 113,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Coca-Cola

These are some of the KO headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola is using productivity gains and strategic pricing to counter rising logistics and transportation costs while continuing to expand margins and invest in its brands. That could help protect profitability if costs remain elevated. Can Coca-Cola Navigate Rising Costs While Protecting Margins?

Coca-Cola is using productivity gains and strategic pricing to counter rising logistics and transportation costs while continuing to expand margins and invest in its brands. That could help protect profitability if costs remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Coca-Cola named David Elkins, currently CFO of Bristol Myers Squibb, as its incoming CFO, effective April 2027. He will succeed John Murphy, who plans to retire. Elkins brings experience at several large companies, but the transition is not immediate. Coca-Cola names David Elkins as next CFO

Coca-Cola named David Elkins, currently CFO of Bristol Myers Squibb, as its incoming CFO, effective April 2027. He will succeed John Murphy, who plans to retire. Elkins brings experience at several large companies, but the transition is not immediate. Negative Sentiment: The European Commission has opened an antitrust investigation into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, examining whether the bottler restricted rival soft drinks’ access to retail channels. The probe concerns a bottling partner, and no wrongdoing has been established, but it introduces regulatory and reputational risk. EU probes Coca-Cola bottler

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 57,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $5,723,551.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,891,691.60. This represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Monica Douglas sold 9,064 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $907,668.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,015.02. This represents a 31.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 154,778 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,539 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Research Partners set a $95.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08. Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $67.27 and a 52-week high of $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Coca-Cola's payout ratio is currently 62.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1886, it is best known for Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most recognized soft drink brands. The company owns, licenses, and markets a broad portfolio of beverages, including sparkling soft drinks, water, sports drinks, coffee, tea, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Dasani, smartwater, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, fairlife, and Costa Coffee, among others.

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