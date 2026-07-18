Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,161 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of COKE stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 138.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated's payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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