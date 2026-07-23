Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 285.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,972 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,396 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,686,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,673,000 after acquiring an additional 341,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,329,643 shares of the company's stock worth $357,091,000 after purchasing an additional 169,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,083 shares of the company's stock worth $312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 603,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 836.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $184.36 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.40 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.33.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 138.44% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated's payout ratio is 13.68%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

See Also

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