State Street Corp reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE - Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806,428 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,771,628 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.71% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $341,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,229,118,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,978,267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,427,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $1,494,498,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,125,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $218.64 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.83 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $202.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.48.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Coca-Cola Consolidated's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. is a U.S.-based beverage bottler and distributor headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company manufactures, markets and distributes beverages, serving retailers, restaurants and other customers across parts of the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, as well as the District of Columbia. Its portfolio includes Coca-Cola beverages and other products from The Coca-Cola Company, such as Sprite, Fanta, Dasani, Powerade and BODYARMOR. Coca-Cola Consolidated also distributes select beverages from other companies, with offerings varying by market.

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