Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 227.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,349 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 624,413 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $91,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,058,000. Amundi grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,399,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $308,192,000 after acquiring an additional 401,683 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 493,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,715,000 after acquiring an additional 301,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth $20,412,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ING Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.00.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average price is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.81.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a €1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) is a beverage company that manufactures, sells and distributes products under The Coca-Cola Company's brands. Its portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices and ready-to-drink tea and coffee. CCEP serves customers across markets in Western Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, New Zealand and parts of Southeast Asia. The company was formed in 2016 through the combination of Coca-Cola bottling operations in Europe and expanded into the Asia-Pacific region with its 2021 acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil.

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