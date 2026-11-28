Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,092,466 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 306,814 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $721,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,058,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 227.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 899,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,519,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 190.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 435,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,269,000 after acquiring an additional 285,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,412,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ING Group downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $118.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $120.41.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of €1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc NASDAQ: CCEP is a consumer-goods company that manufactures, sells and distributes beverages for The Coca-Cola Company and other brand owners. Its portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, sports drinks, energy drinks and other soft drinks. The company serves markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, including Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. Its operations span beverage production, packaging, marketing and delivery to retailers, restaurants and other customers.

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