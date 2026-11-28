State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,246 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 285,422 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.09% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $44,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,436 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,611.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 127,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,275 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 227.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 899,349 shares of the company's stock worth $91,473,000 after buying an additional 624,413 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. ING Group cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $118.05 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.02. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of €1.42 per share. This represents a yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc NASDAQ: CCEP is a consumer-goods company that manufactures, sells and distributes beverages for The Coca-Cola Company and other brand owners. Its portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, as well as water, sports drinks, energy drinks and other soft drinks. The company serves markets across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, including Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. Its operations span beverage production, packaging, marketing and delivery to retailers, restaurants and other customers.

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