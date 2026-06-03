CocaCola Company (The) $KO Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,679,192 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,529,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of CocaCola worth $2,004,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. This trade represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $337.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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