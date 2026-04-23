CocaCola Company (The) $KO is B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's 10th Largest Position

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963,226 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,780 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises approximately 2.4% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.09% of CocaCola worth $277,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in CocaCola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $321.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 69.74%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This trade represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $5,833,593.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 279,917 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,916.84. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola's brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here