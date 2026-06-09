CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 197,903 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 675,921 shares of company stock valued at $53,939,810. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Report on KO

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here