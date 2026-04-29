CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,919 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in CocaCola were worth $77,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This trade represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola's payout ratio is 69.74%.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance hike — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and $12.47B revenue, and raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, signaling stronger organic sales and margin leverage. Coca‑Cola Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and guidance hike — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and $12.47B revenue, and raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, signaling stronger organic sales and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Market and analyst reaction supportive — the earnings beat and outlook lift spurred intraday rallies and bullish media/analyst notes (including buy/upgrades and top‑pick calls), driving renewed investor interest. Coca‑Cola (KO) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Market and analyst reaction supportive — the earnings beat and outlook lift spurred intraday rallies and bullish media/analyst notes (including buy/upgrades and top‑pick calls), driving renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Elevated bullish options flow — unusually large call buying was recorded around the print, consistent with short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases speculative upside interest).

Elevated bullish options flow — unusually large call buying was recorded around the print, consistent with short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases speculative upside interest). Neutral Sentiment: Strong bottler performance in Latin America — Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) reported robust Q1 results, which can support concentrate demand in that region but has indirect impact on KO stock. Coca‑Cola Andina Delivers Strong 1Q26 Results

Strong bottler performance in Latin America — Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) reported robust Q1 results, which can support concentrate demand in that region but has indirect impact on KO stock. Neutral Sentiment: Minor analyst model tweak — Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast (from $3.46 to $3.45), a negligible revision relative to the positive guidance update and consensus.

Minor analyst model tweak — Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast (from $3.46 to $3.45), a negligible revision relative to the positive guidance update and consensus. Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic caution from management — CEO comments flagged a challenging consumer backdrop; investors may worry price sensitivity and slowing volumes could limit sustainable upside. Coca‑Cola CEO has a stark message on the economy

Macroeconomic caution from management — CEO comments flagged a challenging consumer backdrop; investors may worry price sensitivity and slowing volumes could limit sustainable upside. Negative Sentiment: Lingering regional/mix risks — some analysts note Asia Pacific margin pressure and that reported growth benefited from calendar/timing effects, suggesting portions of the beat may be transient. Coca‑Cola Q1: Why 12% Growth Is A Calendar Illusion

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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