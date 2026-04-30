CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,156,858 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of CocaCola worth $290,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,538,916.84. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $19,839,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 0.6%

KO stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.28 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 41.31%. CocaCola's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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