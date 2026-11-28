Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 1,462.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,713,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,348,045 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Coeur Mining worth $100,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 105.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.46. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $983.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 27.0%. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, EVP Casey Nault sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 530,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,611.16. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, August 7th. New Street Research set a $23.50 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Research cut Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $26.50 to $23.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Coeur Mining from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a precious metals mining company that explores for, develops and operates gold and silver mines. Its operations produce gold and silver, with some sites also recovering other metals as byproducts. The company's mining operations are located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Rochester mine in Nevada, the Kensington mine in Alaska, the Wharf mine in South Dakota, the Palmarejo mine in Mexico and the Las Chispas mine in Mexico. Founded in 1928 as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation, the company adopted the Coeur Mining name in 2013.

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