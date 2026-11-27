First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 676.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039,190 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,647,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Coeur Mining worth $53,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 677,415 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 99,456 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,149,000. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,426,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, EVP Casey Nault sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 530,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,611.16. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $26.50 to $23.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $23.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:CDE opened at $11.74 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $983.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Coeur Mining's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 27.0%. Coeur Mining's payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a precious metals mining company that explores for, develops and operates gold and silver mines. Its operations produce gold and silver, with some sites also recovering other metals as byproducts. The company's mining operations are located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Rochester mine in Nevada, the Kensington mine in Alaska, the Wharf mine in South Dakota, the Palmarejo mine in Mexico and the Las Chispas mine in Mexico. Founded in 1928 as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation, the company adopted the Coeur Mining name in 2013.

See Also

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