COFG Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

COFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,855 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,790,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,852 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,790,452,000 after acquiring an additional 303,359 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:XOM opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.73 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.51.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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