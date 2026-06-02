COFG Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

COFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of AMD opened at $510.13 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $527.20. The company has a market capitalization of $831.82 billion, a PE ratio of 167.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on AMD to $615 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside.

Mizuho raised its price target on AMD to $615 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: AMD extended AM5 platform support through 2029 and introduced new Ryzen X3D gaming chips, which may help sustain demand in its PC lineup. What's Going On With AMD Stock Monday?

AMD extended AM5 platform support through 2029 and introduced new Ryzen X3D gaming chips, which may help sustain demand in its PC lineup. Positive Sentiment: AMD joined DriveNets as an investor in the networking software firm’s $410 million funding round, highlighting AMD’s exposure to surging demand for AI infrastructure. DriveNets secures $410 million in latest funding round, AMD joins as investor

AMD joined DriveNets as an investor in the networking software firm’s $410 million funding round, highlighting AMD’s exposure to surging demand for AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s Taiwan AI commitment and Venice EPYC production ramp reinforce its long-term AI/data-center growth strategy, but these are more about execution than an immediate stock catalyst.

AMD’s Taiwan AI commitment and Venice EPYC production ramp reinforce its long-term AI/data-center growth strategy, but these are more about execution than an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s launch of the RTX Spark PC chip is seen as a direct challenge to AMD’s core PC processor business, and investors are weighing the risk of tougher competition in AI PCs. Nvidia Just Derailed the Chip Rally. Intel, AMD Are Falling Sharply.

Nvidia’s launch of the RTX Spark PC chip is seen as a direct challenge to AMD’s core PC processor business, and investors are weighing the risk of tougher competition in AI PCs. Negative Sentiment: New U.S. export guidance tightening chip shipments to Chinese entities overseas could limit some AI chip sales opportunities, including for AMD’s MI350x. Nvidia and AMD face new export limits on China subsidiaries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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