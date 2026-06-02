COFG Advisors LLC Takes $906,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

COFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,745.2% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 839,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,634,925.20. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 124,479 shares of company stock worth $2,163,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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