State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT - Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770,149 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,159,689 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.47% of Cogent Biosciences worth $248,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $671,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,343,977 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $168,112,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,842,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 449,261 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,441,756 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmind Capital LP purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,307,638.

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Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of COGT opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.36. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cogent Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COGT

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines for diseases driven by specific genetic changes. The company's research centers on targeted therapies designed to address the underlying biology of these conditions. Its pipeline includes bezuclastinib and elenestinib, selective inhibitors of the KIT protein being studied for conditions including systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Cogent's work is primarily focused on research and clinical development rather than marketing a broad portfolio of commercial products.

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