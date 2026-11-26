Dodge & Cox cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,501,873 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after selling 1,040,620 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 3.02% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $775,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $69.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's payout ratio is 24.09%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions is a professional services company that helps businesses use technology to modernize operations and develop digital capabilities. Its services include IT consulting, application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data and artificial intelligence, engineering, and business process services. The company serves clients across industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, communications, media, and retail. Its operations span North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with a significant global delivery network.

Further Reading

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