Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 4,503,738 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,382,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 4,503,738 shares during the quarter. BXP accounts for 1.9% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 9.71% of BXP worth $1,038,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,419,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 44.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $289,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BXP by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,065,995 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $206,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,938 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of BXP in the second quarter worth approximately $38,580,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BXP by 17.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,031,000 after acquiring an additional 529,158 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP Stock Down 0.1%

BXP stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

Insider Transactions at BXP

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $287,208.78. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $61.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BXP from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BXP from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BXP has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.65.

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About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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