Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS - Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,103 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 280,512 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Cohen & Steers worth $39,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,465,698 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $185,790,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,966 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $84,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,982 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,886,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 435,122 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $32,786,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 328,040 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:CNS opened at $68.36 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Cohen & Steers's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $657,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,517.75. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $76.00 price objective on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNS

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly traded investment management firm specializing in real estate securities and alternative income strategies. Founded in 1986 by Martin Cohen and Robert Steers, the company has built a reputation for expertise in listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and related equities. Headquartered in New York City, Cohen & Steers applies a research-driven approach to identify value and income opportunities across global property markets.

The firm offers a diverse range of investment products, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

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