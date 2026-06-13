Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,652,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 90,937 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 14.23% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $383,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,939,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $401,783,000 after purchasing an additional 114,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,450,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $139,802,000 after purchasing an additional 632,722 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,852 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $114,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 55.8% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,909,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $58,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%.Acadia Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is 266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Report on AKR

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $208,503.12. This represents a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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