Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,706 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 58,280 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,125,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $665,474,000 after buying an additional 670,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,165,368 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $627,502,000 after buying an additional 216,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,789,254 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $461,543,000 after buying an additional 237,495 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Weiss Ratings raised Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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