Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063,576 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the quarter. EastGroup Properties comprises 1.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 5.74% of EastGroup Properties worth $545,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 83.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 53.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26,500.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded EastGroup Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $208.07.

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Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In other news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $98,668.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $691,263.87. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EGP stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.79 and a 200 day moving average of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.37 and a twelve month high of $207.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.84 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.69%.The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.460-9.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. EastGroup Properties's payout ratio is 112.73%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

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