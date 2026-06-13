Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 6,155,049 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,161,609 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,155,049 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 2.20% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $262,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,728.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The firm had revenue of $472.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

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