Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,082 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.45% of Coinbase Global worth $273,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares in the company, valued at $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920 in the last three months. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 3.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $252.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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