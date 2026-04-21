Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 394,590 shares of company stock worth $62,508,690 over the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Coinbase Global from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $262.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched an AI‑agent services marketplace (Agent.market / Agentic.market) and is enabling payments via its x402 protocol — a potential new B2B revenue stream (agent discovery, paid services, payments) that could diversify income beyond spot trading. Coinbase Launches Agent.market

Coinbase launched an AI‑agent services marketplace (Agent.market / Agentic.market) and is enabling payments via its x402 protocol — a potential new B2B revenue stream (agent discovery, paid services, payments) that could diversify income beyond spot trading. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase expanded Morpho‑powered, crypto‑backed USDC loans to U.K. users (BTC/ETH/cbETH collateral, up to $5M) — a direct push to grow lending/credit revenue and on‑chain product depth outside the U.S. Coinbase rolls out UK crypto-backed loans

Coinbase expanded Morpho‑powered, crypto‑backed USDC loans to U.K. users (BTC/ETH/cbETH collateral, up to $5M) — a direct push to grow lending/credit revenue and on‑chain product depth outside the U.S. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Coinbase is working with Bybit on tokenized U.S. stocks — entry into tokenized securities custody/trading could open new fee and custody revenue if adoption scales. Coinbase-Bybit eyes tokenized U.S. stocks

Reports say Coinbase is working with Bybit on tokenized U.S. stocks — entry into tokenized securities custody/trading could open new fee and custody revenue if adoption scales. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin price and ETF flow volatility remain the largest near‑term swing factor for Coinbase trading volumes and fee income; moves in BTC can boost or hurt short‑term revenue. Bitcoin erases weekend gains

Bitcoin price and ETF flow volatility remain the largest near‑term swing factor for Coinbase trading volumes and fee income; moves in BTC can boost or hurt short‑term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened media/analyst attention and flagged options activity can amplify trading interest but are ambiguous signals for fundamentals. COIN trending coverage

Heightened media/analyst attention and flagged options activity can amplify trading interest but are ambiguous signals for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Grayscale moved HYPE ETF custody from Coinbase to Anchorage — an institutional client loss that may pressure custody fee prospects and suggests competitors are winning custody mandates. Grayscale replaces Coinbase with Anchorage

Grayscale moved HYPE ETF custody from Coinbase to Anchorage — an institutional client loss that may pressure custody fee prospects and suggests competitors are winning custody mandates. Negative Sentiment: New legal scrutiny: a New York lawsuit alleges Coinbase facilitated crypto funding of offshore gambling by minors, and a board director is not seeking re‑election — raises compliance/governance risk that could lead to fines or operational costs. Lawsuit raises compliance questions

New legal scrutiny: a New York lawsuit alleges Coinbase facilitated crypto funding of offshore gambling by minors, and a board director is not seeking re‑election — raises compliance/governance risk that could lead to fines or operational costs. Negative Sentiment: CFO Alesia Haas sold ~10,020 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (~$2.0M) — usually not a red flag when preplanned, but some investors interpret insider sales negatively. Insider sale filing

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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