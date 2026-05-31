Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,632 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Clorox were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Clorox by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $132.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.Clorox's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $117.00 target price on Clorox in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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