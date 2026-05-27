Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 589.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

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CF Industries Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:CF opened at $119.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Erik M. Mayer sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $187,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,659.29. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,753,472. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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