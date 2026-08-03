Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450,460 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $208,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted/base-business EPS was $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 consensus estimate and rising from $0.92 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Colgate-Palmolive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted/base-business EPS was $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 consensus estimate and rising from $0.92 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved, with GAAP and base-business gross margins expanding 140 basis points to 61.5%. Productivity gains and organic sales growth helped offset increased brand investment, while Latin America led regional growth and toothpaste maintained its global leadership. Colgate Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Margins

Profitability improved, with GAAP and base-business gross margins expanding 140 basis points to 61.5%. Productivity gains and organic sales growth helped offset increased brand investment, while Latin America led regional growth and toothpaste maintained its global leadership. Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast, with expected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion. Maintaining guidance supports stability, but the range signals limited visibility in a choppy consumer environment. Colgate-Palmolive Reaffirms Annual Sales Forecast

Management reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast, with expected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion. Maintaining guidance supports stability, but the range signals limited visibility in a choppy consumer environment. Negative Sentiment: North American demand remained muted, creating concern that the company’s strongest international performance may not fully offset weakness in its largest developed market. Investors also focused on management’s warning that new tariffs could outweigh a recent refund benefit, potentially pressuring future earnings. Colgate Warns New Tariffs Will Outweigh Recent Refund Windfall

North American demand remained muted, creating concern that the company’s strongest international performance may not fully offset weakness in its largest developed market. Investors also focused on management’s warning that new tariffs could outweigh a recent refund benefit, potentially pressuring future earnings. Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS declined 5% to $0.86 despite the adjusted earnings beat, and organic sales growth was only 2.4%. The combination of slower underlying growth, domestic weakness and tariff risk is outweighing the quarter’s positive margin and earnings performance.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.29 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 464.63% and a net margin of 9.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is 82.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Colgate-Palmolive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Colgate-Palmolive wasn't on the list.

While Colgate-Palmolive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here