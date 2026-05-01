Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Stock Holdings Lowered by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,986 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 26,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company's stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business's 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,757.53. The trade was a 53.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,691.15. This trade represents a 59.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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