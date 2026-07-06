Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,833 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,297,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,571,600,000 after buying an additional 438,034 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,993 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,007,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,042,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,172 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allstate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $654,652,000 after acquiring an additional 395,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $562,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock opened at $249.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $188.08 and a 1 year high of $250.38. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Allstate's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.53%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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