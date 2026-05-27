Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $503.89 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $309.03 and its 200-day moving average is $250.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.62 and a 12-month high of $506.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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