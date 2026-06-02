Collar Capital Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Target Corporation $TGT

Collar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,834 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Target accounts for approximately 2.3% of Collar Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Target by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Target in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.44 and a 52 week high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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