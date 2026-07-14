Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL Stake Cut by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after selling 85,596 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.94% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $57.50.

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Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.73. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $193.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $184.47 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 95.18% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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